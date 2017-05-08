Ways To Prosper In The World Of Email Marketing

There are many fantastic benefits to having a solid e-mail marketing strategy. E-mail marketing is cost-effective, and allows you to reach a vast audience. It is also a wonderful way to keep in touch with your current customer base. This article offers several great tips that can help you implement or improve your e-mail marketing efforts.

Be persistent in your attempts to reach customers. You don't have to send emails daily, but keep in mind that you may not capture a customer's attention, or business, until he or she has been exposed to your brand or products several times. Touch base often, but not so frequently that it seems too annoying.

If you want your email marketing messages to be successful, make sure you have permission to send them. If you do not have permission from your recipients, the potential consequences can range from being added to spam filters all the way up to getting blacklisted by Internet service providers themselves.

Follow up with contacts you meet at trade shows. Collect people's phone numbers when they stop by your table and call them within a couple of weeks of meeting them. Use the follow-up call to check in with your contact and ask him if he would like to receive your marketing newsletter by email.

Continue offering incentives to customers after they sign up for your email list. For example, give customers a 10 percent discount if they remain on your email list for a month. This keeps customers from losing interest in your marketing materials and unsubscribing or deleting your emails after just a couple of newsletters.

Do not use dollar signs in either the subject or the body of your emails, unless you are using just one to denote a specific amount of currency. This will strike many recipients as being spam my behavior, and many spam filters will automatically trash emails that include character strings like "$$$."

Do not restrict yourself just to email marketing. As you identify your core clientele that trusts you, see if you can get phone numbers and physical addresses. Build on your relationships by expanding your communications with your loyal core base by contacting them through these mediums as well as email.

Give customers the choice of getting a plain text version of your email marketing materials or a rich text version. Customers can choose the option they prefer when they sign up for your newsletter. Plain text versions don't include graphics, so customers with slower connections or overactive spam filters might appreciate this option.

Test sending your email marketing on different days of the week and at various times during the day. You'll find that different times and dates will increase or decrease your open rates to your emails. Note the best time/day of the week mixtures and plan your most important email marketing campaigns to be released during those windows.

Only use an opt-in list when sending email marketing to your customers. When you do not use an opt-in method for emails, you destroy trust and credibility with your existing and potential customers. This will have negative effects on your business as a whole. This could lead to you getting blacklisted by some of the ISPs; this could turn in to a major headache for your email marketing campaign, and in turn, your business.

When acquiring e-mail addresses through your website for marketing purposes, make certain that your sign-up form is brief. In general, you can limit the information required to sign up to only a name and an e-mail address. Names are useful for personalizing your e-mails. However, if you feel that even the name might be too much, it is perfectly fine to limit your sign-up form to just an e-mail address.

Before sending any promotional emails to customers or potential customers, be sure to get their permission for contact. Email is a powerful tool, and consumers hate when it is misused. Any email contact that isn't initiated by the consumer feels to them like spam. Your customers must agree to receive additional emails from you, even if they have made purchases in the past.

Everyone knows that email filters are getting more and more strict. Graphics and other things included in emails are blocked out, so a reader might not even see what you are trying to say. Therefore, a good piece of advice is to use plain text with a hyperlink to your site.

Now that you are equipped with some effective and proven email marketing tactics, it's time to get out and use them! The tips above will help turn your bland marketing schemes into successful ones by using email and the internet to reach limitless audiences and get your message out there.