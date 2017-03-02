These Facebook Marketing Tips Can Actually Make Your Company Take Off!

Did you know that socializing with your audience can help you grow your business? As technology improves, the way that we communicate is continually changing. More and more people are using social media sites, especially Facebook, to communicate not only with friends and family, but with other people in their lives. You can take advantage of this and use this site to market your business.

If you're having trouble gaining followers, you can offer a sweepstakes in return for their "Like". Just place the sweepstakes in a tab on your company's page and have them fill it out with their email address, specifying that only those who Like your page will be eligible for the contest.

Use Facebook Insights to improve your social media marketing campaign. Check Facebook Insights to find out which updates are the most popular. If possible, share more similar updates. If you notice your subscribers are losing interest in your Facebook campaign, make an effort to create more interesting content for your campaign.

Never buy Facebook fans to make you look bigger than you are. It may be tempting to throw down some cash to buy your way in to big fan numbers, but it never turns out the way you want. Those hallow fans bring nothing to the table, and people who are in the business can see through this tactic in a heartbeat. It's never worth it.

Try using custom tabs on your Facebook page. When you first create your business Facebook page, you'll have general tabs like the Wall and Info tabs. Try extending your capabilities by creating your own custom tabs. Some businesses have tabs that contain links to various kinds of content like products, newsletters, and ongoing contests.

Connect your Twitter account to your Facebook page. This will help you streamline your posts to both social media accounts. When you post on Twitter, your post is also posted simultaneously on your Facebook page as well. This saves you the time and effort of signing onto both sites to make one post.

Do not repost any pictures on Facebook that sensationalize tragedy. You may think there is nothing wrong with sharing a photo that insists people need to like it to show respect for a crime victim, but it is the total opposite. You will be looked at as someone that is trying to profit from the bad fortune of someone else.

Consider when it's best to post on pages outside of your brand's official pages. Posting on other people's pages can attract attention towards your page. But, be sure it is positive attention. Only post on another person's profile page if you're sharing something valuable. Make sure that you avoid spamming other pages.

Keep track of how many sales you generate thanks to your Facebook campaign. Count how many customers purchase products with the coupon codes you share on Facebook. You can also use a visitor counter to keep track of how many people follow links to product pages you share on your Facebook page.

It is possible to send out messages to all of your subscribers at once. While you certainly do not want to overuse this feature, as it will annoy people, it could come in very handy if you have a big announcement or you are running a contest. Save it for only your most important announcements, however.

Share other content from other platforms on your Facebook page. Does your business have a website? A blog? A YouTube channel? Any time you upload new content related to your business, make sure it shows up on your Facebook Page as well. People are much more likely to be visiting Facebook the day you upload a new video than they are to be visiting your business's YouTube channel.

You should consider hiring someone to handle your Facebook marketing strategy. Facebook has become very competitive recently due to its high rate of use, and because of this it can be hard for an amateur to create a quality page that can stand out. If you do not feel comfortable on Facebook this is probably your best bet.

Always integrate your Facebook page with your website. The look and feel of the Facebook pages needs to match your website and other social media accounts. If your website is primarily red with custom graphics, use the same graphics and colors on your Facebook page for a more authentic look.

Interact with people on your page. You can encourage chit chat on the page. Ask a question or seek feedback. Once your audience is communicating, don't be a bystander. Get more involved too. When you take part, the fans will feel more connected to you and develop a sense of trust.

Be creative in your Facebook posting. People hang out on Facebook because it's fun and often very creative. If your posts tend to be pretty boring and announcement oriented, then your missing what makes Facebook so great! It'll be tough to gather fans with this type of posting. Instead, get your creative juices flowing and come up with quality posts.

As was mentioned earlier in this article, Facebook is a popular marketing tool for growing any business. Make sure you implement the advice mentioned above as you get ready to take your business to the next level. The time and effort you put in initially will pay off later on down the road. Good luck!