Rank Your Site On Top With These SEO Tips

In order to drive traffic to your website you must engage in the practice of search engine optimization, also referred to as SEO. The ultimate goal of search engine optimization is to get a specific website to appear in the first few pages of a search engine result. It is search engines that generate the most search engine traffic.

To maximize your search engine optimization impact, consider your off-site networks. Is your website and/or business widely linked? Are you doing everything you can to take advantage of the power of social networking? If you cannot answer "yes" to either question, consider these ideas an easy way to boost your page views and name.

Write and submit articles to article directories. Not only will this increase your exposure and give you multiple platforms to express your expertise in your field, the link to your site in the author resource box will result in higher search engine rankings for your site. If someone uses your article from a directory, that's even better.

A title tag will make sure you are recognized by search engines, and they will then be able to understand your web page. When writing tags, keep in mind that the majority of search engines only show up to 60 characters of content. Terms used beyond that point do not garner as much weight.

As you begin to learn about SEO, you will run across terms like frames. Frames can be an attractive feature for your site, but they also cause your site to load very slowly and will make the spiders have to work extra hard to crawl your pages. If you do have frames on your site, make sure you also have a few pages offering "noframes" content.

Don't crowd your site with endless repetitions of keywords and phrases in an attempt to draw more traffic. Search engines often end up ranking sites that do this lower than others. Focus on providing solid, informative content aimed at real people, and you will find that your search rank will improve.

Be varied in the page titles of your site, but not too lengthy. Targeting over 70 characters will begin to diminish the weight of the page or site. Keep the titles condensed and intersperse a wide variety of your keywords and phrases amongst them. Each individual page will add its own weight to the overall search.

Have your pages as close to the root directory as possible. The deeper into the sub directories a page is place the less likely the search engine is to rank it highly. The reasoning is that items that are directly off of a root directory as generally considered more important the sites that are deeper within.

One of the best ways to get your site ranked high with the search engines is to place your keyword phrase in the domain name. With search engine optimization, your keyword being placed in the domain name greatly increases your ranking. It may even have enough impact to place you in the first page.

You should make use of the keyword tool from Google Adwords' to optimize the search engine. The keyword tool will find the most popular keywords that are related to your website. The Adwords tool will show you the number of searches for a word or phrase that you enter. Use this tool to find the best overall words or phrases to use for your site.

Provide high quality photographs of products, and include an easy to use magnification system so customers can get a good idea of the details. Be sure that colors are accurate and that no parts are obscured by reflections. Try photographing the items from several angles and either choose the most attractive result or allow customers to view each version in turn.

If you are going to use the same article in more than one place, be sure that you don't just post exactly the same content each time. Search engines will view this as duplicate content, which will hurt your search ranking. Tweak the article a bit each time you post it somewhere.

Add your keywords to the anchor text of your included links. Links are another item that the search engines rank higher in importance than regular text. The more places of importance to the engine that you put your keyword, the higher they will value those words in determining where your site should be in the rankings.

Write high-quality meta description tags for every page on your website. Doing this will not really affect your rating much at all, but it will get more people clicking on your search listing. This will help your company get more sales, or at least more leads for sales in the future.

Failing to recognize the importance of search engine optimization is one of the biggest mistakes businesses make with their online presence. It is also one of the easiest to correct. If you follow all the advice expounded on in this article you will be sure to position your business to be much more competitive online.